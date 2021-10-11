emphatic-olympiakos-trounces-lavrio-away

Olympiakos crushed last season’s Basket League finalist Lavrio away on Sunday, starting the season in the most emphatic of fashions with four wins in the league and the Euroleague.

The Reds beat their host 108-72, as after a rather balanced first half (49-38) they ran riot in the third period (39-13) and are already sitting pretty at the top of the table, while Panathinaikos had its day off (the league consists of 13 teams).

Promitheas Patras is the only other team to score its second win in as many games, seeing off visiting PAOK 84-77 on Saturday.

AEK played its first home game at the refubished court of Ano Liossia, northwestern Athens, downing Larissa 81-69.

Ionikos dismissed Aris in Nikaia with a 93-83 score, a week after Aris had beaten Panathinaikos.

Probably the most important win in terms of position came from Peristeri, that won 79-76 at Thessaloniki at the expense of host Iraklis.

On Rhodes, home team Kolossos shut out Apollon Patras in the second half to turn a 37-30 deficit into a 73-56 triumph, via a 43-19 partial score in the second half.