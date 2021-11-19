Reds down Maccabi, Greens let lead slip at Bayern

Olympiakos scored an essential home win over Maccabi Tel Aviv on Friday for the Euroleague, a day after Panathinaikos slumped to another loss, its fifth consecutive in the campaign.

A spectacular first quarter had Olympiakos settle the match at the Peace and Friendship Stadium early on, going on to beat its Israeli visitor 90-73 in the end.

The 35-8 score of the first period spoke volumes of the way the two teams entered the game, reducing the rest of the match in Piraeus to a mere formality.

Olympiakos had Moustapha Fall register a double double (12 points, 11 rebounds), Kostas Sloukas pace the scoring with 18 points and Tyler Dorsey follow with 17.

The Reds are now on a 7-4 record, having won all seven home games and lost all four on the road.

Panathinaikos wasted a nine-point advantage to lose 81-78 at Bayern Munich on Thursday, dropping ever lower at the standings, as its record is 2-9 now.

This time it was not the quality or determination that the Greens lacked, but the necessary self-confidence for them to hold on to their 70-61 lead six minutes from the end of the game in Germany.

Bayern fought back, the late triples by Daryl Macon and Nemanja Nedovic missed their target and Panathinaikos lost a game it would and should have won. Ioannis Papapetrou made 17 points for the Greek champion.

It appears the upcoming league game between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in Piraeus this Monday is going to bring an era to a close.