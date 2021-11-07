basket-league-has-an-away-day

All six visiting teams won this weekend in the Basket League, including major road triumphs for Kolossos at AEK, for Aris at Promitheas and for Ionikos and Lavrio.

Leader Olympiakos had a comfortable evening at Peristeri and extended its perfect record to five wins with a 93-67 result on Sunday night.

Champion Panathinaikos also won comfortably, defeating host PAOK in Thessaloniki with an 81-64 score and overcoming the misery from its 33-point drabbing at Red Star Belgrade three days earlier.

Kolossos scored the win of the weekend, upsetting host AEK at Ano Liossia. Serb guard Stefan Pot scored 16 points leading the Rhodes team to an 85-82 win and to the third spot at the table with a 4-2 record, alongside Lavrio and Promitheas, that both lost at home.

Promitheas is in crisis, as the bad losses it has suffered in the Eurocup led to the sacking of coach Luis Casimiro. He is replaced by Ilias Zouros, but that did not affect the Patra team’s game against Aris. The visitors played a perfect game in offense and defense alike and scored their first road win this season with an emphatic 82-62.

Lavrio is not in such a crisis, so its home loss to Ionikos Nikaias on Saturday was quite a surprise. The 61-59 result has granted stubborn Ionikos some precious breathing space.

That is not to take anything away from another away win, that by Apollon Patras at Iraklis in a game marred by crowd trouble outside the court that also affected the players, due to the chemicals police used to disperse the home fans. Apollon won 82-81 and is already looking good for staying up after its promotion in the summer.