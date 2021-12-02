olympiakos-suffers-its-first-domestic-defeat

The first leg of the Greek Cup’s round of 16 was far from straightforward for the tournament favorites, and the second leg is posing significant challenges for some of them.

Olympiakos suffered its first domestic defeat this year, losing 3-2 at second-tier Levadiakos on Wednesday. The Reds appeared to underestimate their host, and the rotation to their squad had them field a below-strength side. The second leg in Piraeus is therefore a must-win match for the champion. It is reminded that the away goals rule remains valid in Greece.

AEK had no problem in the second half against second-division new boys Kifissia, winning 4-0 at home, but PAOK struggled at Larissa, eventually snatching a 1-1 draw that should be good enough ahead of the return leg in three weeks’ time.

In two all-Super League 1 ties, Panathinaikos defeated Volos 2-1 at home and Aris downed visiting OFI Crete 3-1 in Thessaloniki. Those ties appear finely balanced after the first leg.

In other ties, Panetolikos beat Niki Volou 1-0 away on Wednesday. Then on Thursday Lamia took a significant advantage over Ionikos with a 2-0 home win, and Anagennisi Karditsas won 1-0 at fellow Super League 2 team Agios Nikolaos.