SPORTS

Greece coach van’t Schip quits after qualifying failure

greece-coach-van-t-schip-quits-after-qualifying-failure
[Intime News]

Former Netherlands international John van’t Schip resigned as Greece coach Friday after failing to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The 58-year-old former Ajax winger stepped down five weeks before his contract expired on Dec. 31, the Greek soccer federation said in a statement.

Greece has not reached a major tournament since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Van’t Schip took over in August 2019 and tried to make a shift to a younger generation of players, but the changes failed to make a major impact.

The national team finished third in its qualifying group for the World Cup in Qatar behind Spain and Sweden after winning just two of eight games.

“We have created a team spirit that players and staff embraced and where we could all focus on our number one priority, the national team and football,” van’t Schip wrote in a post on Instagram, which also revealed disagreements with the federation. “Our vision of football is different and does not align.”

The federation has not named a replacement and said the selection process “will not be hurried.”

[AP]

Soccer Sports
READ MORE
[Intime]
SOCCER

Tiquinho wins for Olympiakos the game with Fenerbahce

olympiakos-beats-aek-to-open-six-point-gap-at-the-top
SOCCER

Olympiakos beats AEK to open six-point gap at the top

[Intime]
SOCCER

Wasteful Greece concedes home draw to Kosovo

Slovenian Jasmin Kurtic scored two late goals to give PAOK victory at Panathinaikos (Intime).
SPORTS

Kurtic’s late brace sinks Panathinaikos

identical-losses-for-olympiakos-and-paok
SOCCER

Identical losses for Olympiakos and PAOK

aek-beats-aris-to-stay-one-point-behind-olympiakos
SOCCER

AEK beats Aris to stay one point behind Olympiakos