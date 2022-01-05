SPORTS

Greece beats Georgia as Basilashvili retires in Sydney

greece-beats-georgia-as-basilashvili-retires-in-sydney

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves against Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Wednesday. World number four Tsitsipas’ hopes of getting some decent match practice ahead of the Australian Open was hampered when his Georgian opponent retired citing breathing problems while the Greek was leading 4-1. Tsitsipas returned to play in the doubles with Michail Pervolarakis, who beat Aleksandre Metreveli 6-3 6-2 for his first Tour level win that also sealed the group D tie in Greece’s favor.

Tennis
READ MORE
rogers-upsets-sakkari-at-adelaide
SPORTS

Rogers upsets Sakkari at Adelaide

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas yells out after losing a point to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Monday. [AP]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas goes down fighting as Argentina, Spain stay unbeaten

[AP]
SPORTS

Sakkari struggles against Zidansek but reaches Adelaide second round

[AP]
SPORTS

Greece misses injured Tsitsipas in Poland loss at ATP Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns theball during the French Open men’s final against Novak Djokovic in Paris, June 13. Tsitsipas took a two-set lead over Novak Djokovic in the French Open men’s final. But in his loss he found that 'two sets doesn’t really mean anything.' [Pete Kiehart/The New York Times]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas recovery on track after arm injury

[Reuters]
SPORTS

Sakkari overpowers Swiatek at WTA Finals