greece-beats-georgia-as-basilashvili-retires-in-sydney

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece serves against Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili during their match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney, Wednesday. World number four Tsitsipas’ hopes of getting some decent match practice ahead of the Australian Open was hampered when his Georgian opponent retired citing breathing problems while the Greek was leading 4-1. Tsitsipas returned to play in the doubles with Michail Pervolarakis, who beat Aleksandre Metreveli 6-3 6-2 for his first Tour level win that also sealed the group D tie in Greece’s favor.