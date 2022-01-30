SPORTS BASKETBALL

PAOK scores Basket League win in Athens

Jermaine Love was the star of the weekend in the Basket League, as his big shot 23 seconds from time gave PAOK victory at Lavrio, its first away from Thessaloniki this season.

PAOK won 61-59 on Sunday, as after Love’s personal effort under pressure the visitors held firm in defense and won a game that coach Aris Lykogiannis said has changed the team’s momentum.

There were also important road wins for Olympiakos and Apollon Patras. The Reds saw off the spirited resistance of host AEK with an 80-74 score, while Apollon scored 15/30 triples to beat Ionikos Nikaias 96-82.

However the match at Nikaia was stained by the clash between home fans and those of local soccer rival Proodeftiki, with little love lost between the two Nikaia clubs.

Champion Panathinaikos left Aris no chance for an away win, as it defeated the Thessaloniki team 103-83 on Sunday.

Promitheas offered Patra fans some spectacular moments in its 82-77 home win over Peristeri, and Kolossos put an end to Larissa’s winning streak with a 93-75 result on Rhides.

