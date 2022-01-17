imposing-peristeri-outshines-aek-in-basket-league

A particularly high-scoring weekend in the Basket League gave fans plenty of excitement after the long Christmas and Covid break, and especially the Peristeri fans something to savor as their team put 101 past AEK on Sunday.

Champion Panathinaikos made a spectacular passage from Patra on Monday, ending the game with host Apollon sporting a 42-point victory (90-48).

Olympiakos won by an even greater margin on Saturday, as it defeated visiting Ionikos Nikaias 109-65 in Piraeus.

Promitheas returned to solid performances with a convincing 95-82 win at bottom team Iraklis, while Larissa confirmed it is on its way up, seeing off Aris 84-81 at home on Saturday.

PAOK registered a much-needed home win over Kolossos Rhodes with an 86-80 score, but it seems hard for the Thessaloniki team to stay in the playoff spot it currently occupies.

The win of the weekend belonged to Peristeri, though: The western Athens team scored a century for the first time in two years in the league to down disappointing AEK 101-81 and join its defeated opponent at the table, just outside the top four.