Aris beats AEK, dedicates win to killed fan

Entire midweek set of fixtures overshadowed by loss of 19-year-old supporter

Aris won Wednesday’s big game with AEK with an injury time goal and dedicated its victory to the memory of its fan who got stabbed to death two days earlier in Thessaloniki.

The midweek fixtures for the Super League were overshadowed by the latest incident of fan violence that had a 19-year-old man killed. All teams involved in Wednesday’s action honored his memory with a minute’s silence.

Aris saw its players rally together and defeat AEK 2-1 at home thanks to a 95th minute winner. Badou Ndiaye gave the hosts the lead, Sergio Araujo equalized for AEK, before Emanuel Sakic scored the decider deep into injury time.

Champion Olympiakos had no problems at home against Panetolikos, winning 3-1. A brace by Garry Rodrigues, after Mathieu Valbuena’s opener, decided the game in the Reds’ favor. Jonathan Morsay pulled one back for the Agrinio side.

PAOK remained nine points behind Olympiakos with a 2-0 road win against bottom team Apollon, goals coming from Thomas Murg and Jasmin Kurtic.

Asteras Tripolis moved up to fourth with a 2-0 home win over PAS Giannina, taking advantage of the 3-2 loss of Panathinaikos at OFI, with the Greens releasing a statement protesting about repeated referee mistakes at its expense.

Volos followed up its win at AEK with a 1-1 home draw with Ionikos Nikaias.

The match between Atromitos and Lamia, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to several Covid cases at Lamia.

