Soft loss for Reds’ hoopsters in Germany

Olympiakos is as good as through to the Euroleague playoffs, but on Thursday it missed a good chance to seal a top-four spot when it went down 90-75 at Alba Berlin.

The Reds are now on a 16-10 record, still in fourth, and without the pressure of clinching a top-eight place anymore.

However in Germany they should have done better, against a team that was inferior on paper. On the night, though, Alba showed resilience and after a good first quarter for Olympiaikos the hosts held the upper hand and reached a relatively easy home win.

Sasha Vezenkov paced the Reds with 19 points as well as nine rebounds. Hassan Martin scored 17.

Panathinaikos is sitting this week out, as it was scheduled to meet Zenit, that along with CSKA and UNICS have been expelled from this season’s Euroleague.