greens-and-reds-prepare-for-cup-showdown

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos prepared for next weekend’s Greek Cup Final Four with easy home wins for the league on Monday, while their opponents in Friday’s semis, Promitheas and AEK, look out of shape.

Panathinaikos only needed to stroke the gas pedal to defeat Iraklis 70-58 in a game previously postponed. That was the second defeat for Iraklis within 48 hours in Athens, after going down 71-68 at Peristeri on Saturday.

Olympiakos scored a partial 60-18 in the second half to dismiss Lavrio 101-58 and prepare for its Cup semi against AEK. The Yellows appear to be in crisis, going down at impressive Larissa 82-65 on Saturday.

AEK has brought back Keith Langford in the hope of strengthening its scoring at the Final Four, while Larissa seems to be going from strength to strength.

On the contrary, ambitious Promitheas Patras has had its match at PAOK postponed on Sunday due to Covid cases, that have since increased further and put the team’s resistance to Panathinaikos this Friday’s Cup semi in doubt.

Kolossos is well on its way for a top-four finish, after its fresh win on the road, this time at Apollon. The Rhodes team won 80-76 at Patra and is heading for its best ever regular-season finish.

On Sunday Aris and Ionikos played a very entertaining game in Thessaloniki, with the hosts edging the Nikaia team out to win 79-75.