Olympiakos’ women win second LEN Euroleague in a row

Olympiakos retained its European crown in women’s water polo winning its second LEN Euroleague in a row, and third overall, on Sunday.

In the Final Four of Europe’s top competition it hosted in Piraeus over the weekend Olympiakos recorded two clear victories and deservedly confirmed its supremacy in Europe.

In Saturday’s semifinal the Reds overcame Hungary Ujpesti with an emphatic 18-11 result.

Then on Sunday Spain’s Sabadell was unable to spoil the Greeks’ party, as Olympiakos was on top throughout the final and won 11-7.

Greece has therefore become once again the dominant force in European women’s water polo, with two Piraeus clubs winning both main trophies, after Ethnikos lifted the LEN Trophy earlier in the week.