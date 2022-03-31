SPORTS WATER POLO

Ethnikos women win club’s second LEN Trophy

ethnikos-women-win-clubs-second-len-trophy
[Intime]

The women’s water polo team of Ethnikos Piraeus won on Wednesday its second LEN Trophy, Europe’s second-tier club competition, adding a home win over Dunaujvaros to its victory in Hungary last week.

In front of a capacity crowd at the Papastratio swimming center in Piraeus Ethnikos won easily 14-9, having also won 12-8 in Hungary.

Ethnikos has therefore become the first Greek club to reach the top spot twice in the women’s LEN Trophy, after its triumph in 2010.

Water Polo
READ MORE
[ΙΝΤΙΜΕ]
WATER POLO

Reds are the undisputed queens of women’s water polo in Europe

[Reuters]
OLYMPICS

Greece earns water polo silver after 13-10 loss to Serbia

[Intime]
SOCCER

Poor performance for Greece in Montenegro

[Intime]
BASKETBALL

Big victories for AEK and Aris hoopsters

[Intime]
BASKETBALL

Reds seal top-four finish in Euroleague

[Intime]
SOCCER

Victorious debut for Poyet on Greece bench