Ethnikos women win club’s second LEN Trophy

The women’s water polo team of Ethnikos Piraeus won on Wednesday its second LEN Trophy, Europe’s second-tier club competition, adding a home win over Dunaujvaros to its victory in Hungary last week.

In front of a capacity crowd at the Papastratio swimming center in Piraeus Ethnikos won easily 14-9, having also won 12-8 in Hungary.

Ethnikos has therefore become the first Greek club to reach the top spot twice in the women’s LEN Trophy, after its triumph in 2010.