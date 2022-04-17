SPORTS SOCCER

First win for Panathinaikos over Olympiakos

Aitor settled the Derby of Eternal Rivals on Sunday, gifting Panathinaikos its first win over Olympiakos this season, but the Reds are very close to clinching another league title.

Panathinaikos won 1-0 with a 42nd-minute strike by its Spanish winger and was never really in any danger of conceding an equalizer.

However PAOK’s new loss in the league means Olympiakos needs just eight more points in the six remaining matches of the play-offs to win the title mathematically.

Aris outplayed PAOK to win 1-0 in the Thessaloniki derby, courtesy of a first-half goal by Cheick Yves Doukoure. This was PAOK’s fourth consecutive defeat in Greece and Europe, including the two losses to Marseille at the Europa Conference League.

Aris and Panathinaikos will be closely watching AEK’s visit to PAS Giannina on Monday.

Olympiakos remained on 70 points, PAOK is stuck at 59, Aris climbed to 53, Panathinaikos reached 51, AEK is on 48 and PAS on 43.

In the play-outs Ionikos has put Lamia into greater trouble with its 1-0 win in their game on Sunday, allowing bottom team Apollon Smyrnis to get to within a single point from Lamia after its 1-1 home draw with Volos.

In the other games, Atromitos drew 1-1 with OFI Crete while Panetolikos and Asteras Tripolis ended up goalless.

