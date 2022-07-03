SPORTS WATER POLO

Greece snatches bronze medal at men’s water polo Worlds

Greece snatches bronze medal at men’s water polo Worlds
Victory on Sunday went down rather well with the Greece coaching staff [Intime].

The Greek men’s national water polo team has followed up its Olympic silver last summer with a bronze at the FINA World Championships on Sunday.

The players of Thodoris Vlachos rebounded from their 11-10 semifinal loss to Italy on Friday, to beat Croatia in the bronze-medal final and finish third.

The Greeks led 4-0 and 8-4 to ease to a 9-7 victory to claim the bronze medal and leave Croatia off the podium for the first time in 15 years.

This was only Greece’s third medal in the men’s water polo, in a World Championships.

