Tentoglou narrowly misses out on Worlds gold

Greek long jumper secures silver medal in Oregon

Olympic gold medallist Miltos Tentoglou narrowly missed out on the sole gold medal that has eluded him, i.e. that of the World Track & Field Championships, as in the early hours of Sunday (Greek time) he finished second in the long jump final.

The Grevena-born champion led throughout the final at the championships in Oregon, in the US, thanks to remarkably identical jumps, the best of which measured 8.32 meters.

However China’s Wang Jianan flew to 8.36 meters in his last effort to edge out Tentoglou and snatch the the top spot.

Tentoglou’s silver medal is Greece’s first ever in the long jump in a world championship.

In the early hours of Monday, another Greek Olympic gold medallist, Katerina Stefanidi, is entering the women’s pole vault final.

