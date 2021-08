Katerina Stefanidi of Greece waves in the final of the women’s pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, in Tokyo. Stefanidi, the gold medallist from Rio, dropped out of medal contention after failing to clear 4.85. American Katie Nageotte overcame a nervous start to win the gold medal, clearing 4.90 meters on her second attempt. [Matthias Schrader/AP]