Disney+ releases trailer for “Rise,” based on story of Antetokounmpo family

Disney has released the trailer for “Rise,” a film based on the real-life story of the Nigerian-Greek Antetokounmpo family that produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league – Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Laker Kostas Antetokounmpo – and their younger brother Alex.

The film, which debuts on June 24 exclusively on Disney+, tells the story of the Antetokounmpos’ parents, who, after emigrating from Nigeria to Athens, struggled to survive and provide for their five children.

Desperate to obtain Greek citizenship, they found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers – Giannis (played by Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada) – would play basketball with a local youth team.

Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world-class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa).

With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long-shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family. And last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Rise” stars Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, Manish Dayal, Taylor Nichols, introducing Ral Agada and introducing Uche Agada. The film was directed by Akin Omotoso (“Vaya”), written by Arash Amel (“A Private War”) and produced by Bernie Goldmann (“300”).

Parts of the film were shot on location in Sepolia, the Athens district where the Antetokounmpos grew up, last year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Douglas S. Jones served as the executive producers.