Greece grows stronger, beats hosts Italy in Eurobasket

Dimitris Agravanis was impressive against Italy, with 13 points on the night [Intime].

Greece made it two out of two in the 2022 Eurobasket beating group host Italy 85-81 in Milan on Saturday. It now sits pretty at the top of its group, alongside Ukraine.

The result does not just mean the Greeks have practically qualified to the knockout stages, but they will probably win their group too.

Nevertheless, coach Dimitris Itoudis will have to work on the dark spells of games during Greece stays quiet.

True, the Greeks played a more consistent game compared to their opener against Croatia, and outplayed the Italians with their spirited defending and resourceful offense. They did let a 15-point lead (75-60) slip through their fingers though, when Italy got within striking distance, but braved the hosts’ comeback to win in the end.

Another positive out of this game for Greece was the return to action by center Giorgos Papagiannis, who appeared ready for the crunch games come the second round of the tournament.

Tyler Dorsey (23 points) was once again a key element for the Greek team, providing a decent alternative to Giannis Antetokounmpo for the offense, when the Bucks superstar was troubled by two or three opponents. Even so Giannis registered a double double on the night, with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Greece’s next game is on Monday against Great Britain.