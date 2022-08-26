SPORTS

Jokic, Antetokounmpo do battle, Serbia tops Greece

Jokic, Antetokounmpo do battle, Serbia tops Greece
[EPA]

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks big Giannis Antetokounmpo, who have combined to win the past four NBA MVP awards, had a rare summer encounter on Thursday in international competition.

Jokic led host Serbia to a 100-94 overtime victory over Antetokounmpo’s native Greece in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game in Belgrade.

Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in 40 minutes, becoming the first player in history to hit for 40 in a European qualifier game. He added eight rebounds and five assists.

But it wasn’t enough to prevent Jokic’s team from sealing the victory. Jokic finished with 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting along with eight rebounds and six assists. He knocked down a turnaround jumper off one leg over Antetokounmpo late in the game to put Serbia up by eight.

Greece managed to force overtime, but Jokic hit two shots over Antetokounmpo in the extra session.

Serbia improved to 2-3 in European qualifiers for the World Cup, which will be played in 2023. Greece is 3-2. They each have five games to go.

Jokic is the NBA’s two-time defending MVP, as he followed Antetokounmpo winning the award back-to-back in 2019 and 2020. [Reuters] 

Basketball

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece brandishes credentials
IMAGES

Greece brandishes credentials

Hoopsters get ready for meet
SPORTS

Hoopsters get ready for meet

Brothers, basketball focus of Antetokounmpo family’s ‘Rise’
SPORTS

Brothers, basketball focus of Antetokounmpo family’s ‘Rise’

Olympiakos sweeps the Greens to win the Basket League title after six years
BASKETBALL

Olympiakos sweeps the Greens to win the Basket League title after six years

Larissa makes Panathinaikos work hard to reach the Basket League finals
BASKETBALL

Larissa makes Panathinaikos work hard to reach the Basket League finals

Misic buzzer beater ends Olympiakos’ dream
BASKETBALL

Misic buzzer beater ends Olympiakos’ dream