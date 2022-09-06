Comeback win for Greece that seals top spot

Greece has clinched the top spot of its group at the 2022 Eurobasket after coming from behind to beat Ukraine 99-79 in Milan on Thursday.

The match was definitely not as easy for the Greeks as the final score suggests, as a blackout in the second period had them lose their early lead and trail by seven at half-time (46-39) due to the borderline unsportsmanlike defending of the Ukrainians.

However in the second half Greece came out with irresistable passion and efficiency, to score 60 points in 20 minutes and register its fourth win in as many games in this first round of the European basketball championship.

Ukraine, who had also been unbeaten up to this game, was unable to meet the challenge and was reduced to second fiddle in the third and fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an outstanding performance, even by his own standards, with 41 points and nine rebounds. Nick Calathes had 13 points and seven assists for Greece, while Tyler Dorsey added another 13 points.

Thursday’s final group game against Estonia will have no bearing on Greece’s standing, as the Greeks are already preparing for their trip to Berlin for the knockout stages of the tournament.