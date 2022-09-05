Greece strolls past Great Britain with 16-point triumph

Greece’s hoopsters strolled to a fairly comfortable 16-point win over great Britain on Monday in Milan to extend their perfect record in the Eurobasket 2022 group to three wins.

Despite having some key players left on the bench, such as Giannis and Kostas Antetokounmpo, the Greeks held the upper hand throughout the game after an early 15-8 deficit and won 93-77.

They did show some complacency in the second quarter and at the start of the third, when the British rallied back into the game to get to within one point from the Greeks (51-50).

However the composed game of the group leaders had them stretch their advantage again having unsung heroes such as Michalis Lountzis and Giannoulis Larentzakis lead them.

Kostas Sloukas (21 points) and Giorgos Papagiannis (17 points) paced the Greeks in this game, giving other teammates some deserved rest.

On Tuesday Greece is facing Ukraine before its final match for the group stage against Estonia on Thursday.