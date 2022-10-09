Greens keep winning, as AEK undoes Aris

AEK captain Sergio Araujo was instrumental to the Athens team's victory at Aris on Sunday. [Intime]

Panathinaikos extended its perfect record to seven wins in seven games, but AEK and Olympiakos were more impressive on the road in the weekend’s Super League action.

The Greens had to work hard to defeat Asteras Tripolis 1-0 at home on Sunday. Their goal came just over 10 minutes from time through an Aitor penalty kick, with the Spaniard reaching an impressive eight goals in seven games.

Aitor Cantalapiedra scored once again for Panathinaikos. [Intime]

AEK stayed in second, six points off the pace, with a 2-0 statement at Aris in what probably was its most convincing showing to date, given the difficulty factor in this Thessaloniki challenge. Damian Szymanski and Levi Garcia were on target for AEK.

Olympiakos and Volos are one point behind AEK, both scoring come-from-behind wins away from home.

Olympiakos trailed 1-0 at OFI to an Andreas Ndoj own goal, but in the second half it snatched a 2-1 win courtesy of goals by Garry Rodrigues and Cedric Bakambu.

Volos went 2-0 down after 15 minutes at Panetolikos on Saturday, before turning things around to win 3-2 at Agrinio.

PAOK dropped two more points, drawing 1-1 at Levadiakos on Sunday and is nine points from the top. Khaled Narey put PAOK in front but Anthony Belmonte equalized for the host.

On Saturday Ionikos dew 1-1 with Lamia.

Panathinaikos is on 21 points, AEK has 15, Olympiakos and Volos are on 14, while PAOK has 12.

On Monday Atromitos greets PAS Giannina.