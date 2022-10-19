Sakkari in third round of Guadalajara Open

Maria Sakkari of Greece shakes hands with Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after the Greek won her second round match. [Henry Romero/Reuters]

Maria Sakkari of Greece progressed to the third round of the Guadalajara Open on Tuesday, ending a three-match losing run with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.

The pair traded two breaks apiece before the 27-year-old Greek won three straight games to take the opening set.

Fourth seed Sakkari then broke again to take a 5-4 lead in the second set, saving three break points in the following game and holding serve to close out the win.

“I come from a country that is very far, and I was actually surprised the last year that I got this love from every single Mexican in this tournament,” Sakkari said after the match.

“I’m very grateful and thankful for that. I’ll try and enjoy as much as I can this week because I want to stay until the end. I really like this place,” she said.

Sakkari, who received a bye in the first round, will next play the winner of the match between Danielle Collins and Magdalena Frech. [Combined reports]