NEWS

Olympian laid to rest in Thessaloniki

Olympian laid to rest in Thessaloniki

The funeral of Alexandros Nikolaidis, a tae kwon do athlete who won two silver medals in the heavyweight division in the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, was held on Saturday in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

The funeral was attended by his teammates and a large number of citizens at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Neapolis. The funeral was paid for by the municipality.

He died on Friday, three days short of his 43rd birthday. He was suffering from NUT, a rare and very aggressive form of cancer.

In a Facebook post that went up after his death, he said he had been ill over the past two years.

Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two migrants drown trying to reach Greece
NEWS

Two migrants drown trying to reach Greece

Elderly man picks up tab, kills self
NEWS

Elderly man picks up tab, kills self

Greece blames Turkey’s inaction for two deadly shipwrecks
NEWS

Greece blames Turkey’s inaction for two deadly shipwrecks

Twenty-one dead, dozens missing, after 2 migrant ships sink
NEWS

Twenty-one dead, dozens missing, after 2 migrant ships sink

Dramatic rescues as boats sink off Greece; 21 dead
NEWS

Dramatic rescues as boats sink off Greece; 21 dead

Woman’s fall off Acropolis rock deemed a suicide
NEWS

Woman’s fall off Acropolis rock deemed a suicide