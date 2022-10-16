Panathinaikos extends perfect run to eigh wins

Panathinaikos remained perfect this season in the Super League after its visit to Lamia on Sunday, maintaining its six-point lead at the top from AEK, that had to wait till injury time to beat Atromitos at home.

The Greens scored their eighth win in as many games, beating host Lamia 2-0, through goals from Argentines Sebastian Palacios and Facundo Sanchez. However Panathinaikos remarkably had four players substituted due to injury.

AEK kept up the chase of the Greens with a 1-0 home win over Atromitos at the Agia Sophia OPAP Arena. Nordin Amrabat scored from the spot in time added-on to calm AEK’s nerves.

Panathinaikos is therefore on 24 points from eight games, AEK has 18, and Volos is on 17, after coming from behind on Saturday to beat Levadiakos at home.

Olympiakos, on 14 points, and PAOK, on 12, are clashing on Monday in Piraeus, while Aris has risen to 13 with another fight-back victory with a 2-1 score over Ionikos. Thessaloniki’s Yellows had Gervinho score his first goal in an Aris jersey, with Andre Gray completing the come-back after Vassilis Mantzis had opened the score for Ionikos.

In other weekend games, PAS Giannina drew 2-2 with OFI Crete and Asteras Tripolis shared a goalless draw with Panetolikos.