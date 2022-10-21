SPORTS BASKETBALL

Reds take Spain by storm in the Euroleague

[Intime]

Olympiakos amazingly extended its perfect record in the Euroleague with another road win, this time at Baskonia on Friday, while Panathinaikos suffered another home reverse, this time to Monaco.

The Reds scored their fourth win in as many games beating Baskonia 97-92 after an erratic but successful performance.

It was a crazy game in Vitoria, where Olympiakos led 32-16 after the first quarter, but Baskonia produced a partial 31-10 in the second period to lead by five at half-time and then by nine after the third period.
Yet somehow Olympiakos bounced back thanks to its offense and led by five (89-84) and confirm victory, its third in Spain in the last couple of weeks.

Sasha Vezenkov paced the Greek champion with 26 points, ahead of Kostas Sloukas with 20.

Panathinaikos lost in practically the same way it had lost against Real Madrid two weeks earlier, going down at home once again by three, this time with an 83-80 score.

Monaco ran riot at the start of the game, advancing by up to 18 points (29-11). However Panathinaikos started eating into that deficit and even edged ahead by the minimum distance in the second half, only to be denied victory by its numerous turnovers and its persistence in triples.

The amazing showing by Derrick Williams in the third quarter, with 16 points for a total of 28 throughout the game, was not enough; neither were the 12 points and 10 rebounds Mateusz Ponitka notched up.

The Greens are now on a 1-3 record and left wondering what would have happened if…

