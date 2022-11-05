Sakkari wins group to reach semis of WTA Finals

A relentless Maria Sakkari capped her perfect run through the round robin stage of the WTA Finals with a 6-2 6-3 win over Ons Jabeur on Friday to reach the semi-finals in Fort Worth, Texas along with group runner-up Aryna Sabalenka.

Sakkari broke twice for a 5-1 cushion en route to capturing the first set, which meant Tunisian world number two Jabeur had no mathematical chance of advancing even if she had rallied back to victory.

In the second set, with Sakkari and Sabalenka already safely into the knockout stage, the Greek world number five broke early for a 3-1 lead and raced home from there to improve to 3-0 in the stage of the season-ending tournament.

“I’m trusting myself, I’m just fearless on the court and I am enjoying myself here,” Sakkari, who has not dropped at set in Fort Worth, said during her on-court interview.

“There is no secret behind how I am playing but I think it was about time just to start playing good again and I am very happy that it’s actually happening here.”

By winning her group, Sakkari will face either Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia or Russian Daria Kasatkina in the semis while Sabalenka will face world number one Iga Swiatek.

[Reuters]