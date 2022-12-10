SPORTS

Bucks beat Mavericks 106-105 after Antetokounmpo fouls out

Bucks beat Mavericks 106-105 after Antetokounmpo fouls out
[LM Otero/AP]

Brook Lopez hit a wide-open layup off an inbounds play with seven seconds to go and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-105 on Friday night.

The Bucks held on despite Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out with 2:55 remaining. The Greek Freak finished with 28 points to end an eight-game run with at least 30 points.

Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists and put Dallas ahead on a layup with 29 seconds to go.

But the Mavericks couldn’t make their free throws late — they were a woeful 10 for 24 for the game — leaving the door open for the Bucks to win a fourth consecutive game while ending Dallas’ three-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo’s sixth foul came when he tried to close out on a 3-pointer by Tim Hardaway Jr., who missed all three free throws to keep Milwaukee in front by one.

Dorian Finney-Smith missed two more free throws after Doncic had put Dallas in front 105-104. The Bucks inbounded from near their bench, and Lopez slipped behind a screen for the easy bucket on the throw-in from George Hill.

[AP]

Basketball Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Brothers, basketball focus of Antetokounmpo family’s ‘Rise’
SPORTS

Brothers, basketball focus of Antetokounmpo family’s ‘Rise’

Greek wins over Italian visitors in Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Greek wins over Italian visitors in Euroleague

Greens triumph at Zalgiris, Reds lose in Turkey
BASKETBALL

Greens triumph at Zalgiris, Reds lose in Turkey

Home wins for Greens and Reds in Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Home wins for Greens and Reds in Euroleague

Reds succumb in Tel Aviv but Greens edge out Virtus
BASKETBALL

Reds succumb in Tel Aviv but Greens edge out Virtus

Reds take Munich, Greens crumble in Istanbul
BASKETBALL

Reds take Munich, Greens crumble in Istanbul