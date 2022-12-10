Bucks beat Mavericks 106-105 after Antetokounmpo fouls out

Brook Lopez hit a wide-open layup off an inbounds play with seven seconds to go and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-105 on Friday night.

The Bucks held on despite Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out with 2:55 remaining. The Greek Freak finished with 28 points to end an eight-game run with at least 30 points.

Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists and put Dallas ahead on a layup with 29 seconds to go.

But the Mavericks couldn’t make their free throws late — they were a woeful 10 for 24 for the game — leaving the door open for the Bucks to win a fourth consecutive game while ending Dallas’ three-game winning streak.

Antetokounmpo’s sixth foul came when he tried to close out on a 3-pointer by Tim Hardaway Jr., who missed all three free throws to keep Milwaukee in front by one.

Dorian Finney-Smith missed two more free throws after Doncic had put Dallas in front 105-104. The Bucks inbounded from near their bench, and Lopez slipped behind a screen for the easy bucket on the throw-in from George Hill.

[AP]