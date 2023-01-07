Reds fly high, Green lie low in Euroleague

Olympiakos saw off Armani Milano at home and moved closer to a top-four spot in the Euroleague, while Panathinaikos suffered its fifth straight loss, this time at Bayern Munich, at the halfway point of the regular season.

The Reds defeated their Italian visitors 82-66 with ease, as they responded to Armani’s defensive approach with an even tighter defense in the second half, that only allowed in six points over the third quarter.

Olympiakos enjoyed a steady lead, especially in the second half, and strolled to victory by 16 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium.

Alec Peters paced the Greek champion with 16 points, followed by Thomas Walkup with 10. The Reds are now on an 11-6 record and are joint top of the table, along with four other teams.

Panathinaikos lost by the same margin, going down 84-68 at Bayern to slip down to 16th, with six wins in 17 games.

The Greens were second-best throughout the game in Munich, prompting their own fans at the stands who came to support them from all over central Europe, to jeer and chant “this is not Panathinaikos.”

Bayern led from start to finish, with Panathinaikos being unable to produce a performance worthy of this level. Reports speak of imminent changes to the team.

Dwayne Bacon was the top scorer with 18 points, but this came after making just five in 16 field goals. Derrick Williams added 14 points.