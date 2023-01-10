Olympiakos comes off Euroleague top, as Greens lose again

Olympiakos came off the top of the Euroleague table with a four-point loss at Monaco, while Panathinaikos suffered its sixth reverse in a row, going down at home to Fenerbahce on Tuesday.

Olympiakos lost in the very end at Monaco with a 64-60 score, as the Monegasques played some stifling defense to undo the Reds’ game.

The Greek champions let their early lead (20-8 after Q1) slip as the hosts improved their defense and fended off the late effort by Olympiakos to send the game to overtime.

Alec Peters paced the Reds with 12 points, while Kostas Sloukas made 10 despite having just 1/8 field goals.

The Piraeus team is now on an 11-7 record.

Panathinaikos lost to Fenerbahce in overtime with a 94-88 score despite registering a club record in the Euroleague in offensive rebounds (26).

The Greens led by up to eight points in the second half (59-51), but their sloppy defense let the visitors back in to the game with regulation ending 78-78.

Fener was better in overtime, forcing the Greens to chase, and won with ease in the end.

Panathinaikos, on a 6-12 record, had Dwayne Bacon score 27 points and Mateusz Ponitka add 14, plus 12 rebounds.