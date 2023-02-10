SPORTS BASKETBALL

No problems for Olympiakos at Alba Berlin

Panathinaikos loses to a Valencia buzzer beater

No problems for Olympiakos at Alba Berlin
[Intime News]

Olympiakos scored another emphatic road win at Alba Berlin to remain atop the Euroleague table, while Panathinaikos confirmed its status as an also-run, losing to a buzzer beater by Valencia at home.

The Greek champion eclipsed Alba with a 93-60 result on Wednesday in Germany that leaves little to say about the course of the game.

The Reds were on top from start to finish against the Euroleague’s bottom team and cruised to an easy victory that was their 17th in 24 games.

Sasha Vezenkov was once again their top scorer on the night with 28 points, plus collecting 13 rebounds, showing he is ready for some big things now. He was followed by Thomas Walkup with 15 points.

Panathinaikos snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at the very last second of its game against Valencia, going down 92-91 in Athens on Friday.

After a game the Greens dominated in the first half (49-42) and the Spaniards balanced out during the third quarter to go ahead 69-68, it all boiled down to the last shot by Chris Jones, whose triple went in to win the match for the visitors.

Playing without Giorgos Papagiannis, the Greens relied on Arturas Gudaitis who made 23 points, while Paris Lee scored a career-high of 25 points in what was Panathinaikos’ 16th loss in 24 matches.

Basketball Olympiakos Panathinaikos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Reds rule the roost in the Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Reds rule the roost in the Euroleague

Olympiakos beats Fenerbahce by 20 in Turkey
BASKETBALL

Olympiakos beats Fenerbahce by 20 in Turkey

Home triumphs for Greeks in Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Home triumphs for Greeks in Euroleague

Big night for Olympiakos against Real Madrid in Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Big night for Olympiakos against Real Madrid in Euroleague

Brave road win for the Reds, victory at last for the Greens
BASKETBALL

Brave road win for the Reds, victory at last for the Greens

Olympiakos comes off Euroleague top, as Greens lose again
BASKETBALL

Olympiakos comes off Euroleague top, as Greens lose again