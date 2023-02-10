No problems for Olympiakos at Alba Berlin

Olympiakos scored another emphatic road win at Alba Berlin to remain atop the Euroleague table, while Panathinaikos confirmed its status as an also-run, losing to a buzzer beater by Valencia at home.

The Greek champion eclipsed Alba with a 93-60 result on Wednesday in Germany that leaves little to say about the course of the game.

The Reds were on top from start to finish against the Euroleague’s bottom team and cruised to an easy victory that was their 17th in 24 games.

Sasha Vezenkov was once again their top scorer on the night with 28 points, plus collecting 13 rebounds, showing he is ready for some big things now. He was followed by Thomas Walkup with 15 points.

Panathinaikos snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at the very last second of its game against Valencia, going down 92-91 in Athens on Friday.

After a game the Greens dominated in the first half (49-42) and the Spaniards balanced out during the third quarter to go ahead 69-68, it all boiled down to the last shot by Chris Jones, whose triple went in to win the match for the visitors.

Playing without Giorgos Papagiannis, the Greens relied on Arturas Gudaitis who made 23 points, while Paris Lee scored a career-high of 25 points in what was Panathinaikos’ 16th loss in 24 matches.