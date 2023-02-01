Olympiakos beats Fenerbahce by 20 in Turkey

Olympiakos is staking a claim for the top spot of the regular season’s table in the Euroleague after an emphatic triumph over Fenerbahce in Turkey on Tuesday, as Panathinaikos offered its fans more of the same on the road, going down at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Reds thumped host Fenerbahce 93-73 in Istanbul to remain the Euroleague leaders alongside Real Madrid, but on a better goal average.

As if the commanding performance of the first quarter (24-10) was not enough for Olympiakos, the Greek champion carried on to lead by a spectacular 77-51 after Q3 in one of its best ever road games in the competition.

The great all-round performance of the Greek team was caped by Kostas Papanikolaou with 21 points and Isaiah Canaan with 20.

The Reds now have 15 wins from 22 games, the same record as Real Madrid that easily dismissed Panathinaikos with an 83-68 score in Spain.

Once again Panathinaikos proved unable to match its host in a game away from home this season, conceding 33 points in the first 13 minutes of the game (33-20), with the half-time score at 48-30.

Hardly anything changed in the second half, despite the good shooting rate in triples for the Greeks and their constantly positive performance in rebounds.

Paris Lee scored 17 points and Marius Grigonis added 12 for Panathinaikos, that is on an 8-14 record.