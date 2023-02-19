Irresistible Olympiakos wins another Greek Cup

Olympiakos won its 11th Greek Cup in basketball, and the second in a row, after seeing off Panathinaikos in the semis and Peristeri in the final at the tournament’s Final Eight held in Iraklio over the weekend.

Greece has finally managed to organize a world-class final tournament for its cup competition, having suffered in the past due to fan action.

This time seven teams from the top flight and one from the third tier, Panionios, gathered in Crete to contest the quarterfinals, semis and final at the “Dyo Aorakia” sports hall in Iraklio, offering plenty of quality and no repetition of past ugly scenes.

Olympiakos was always the favorite for the title and lifted the trophy with ease on Sunday defeating Peristeri 85-57 in a one sided final that at one points saw the Reds advance 41-11.

A closer contest took place in the semifinals, when Olympiakos eliminated Eternal Rival Panathinaikos with an 81-65 score for its 11th consecutive victory in all competitions over the Greens.

In the other semifinal on Saturday Peristeri had beaten AEK 77-65 to reach its first ever Greek Cup final, even if it was unable to challenge Olympiakos on Sunday.