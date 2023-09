Stefanos Tsitsipas during the second round of the US Open tennis tournament against Dominic Stricker at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on Wednesday. [Earl Wilson/The New York Times]

Greece will face Slovakia this weekend in a Davis Cup match at the Kallimarmaro Stadium in Athens and Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas stressed that the team’s efforts “will also be for the people affected by the deadly floods in Thessaly.”

“We are not only playing for ourselves, but also for the people who have been affected by the floods, and we want to give something extra,” he said.