Government to announce alternative plans for OAKA sports, events

Greek authorities will announce on Monday evening the arrangements for all the sports and events that take place at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens’ (OAKA), which was suddenly closed last Friday after a study found that the roof fell short of the minimum static adequacy levels.

The sports events will have to be held elsewhere as the main stadium and the Velodrome will remain closed indefinitely.

Authorities are also expected to announce additional funding for the maintenance of the ageing infrastructure.

The news of the closure was announced by state asset utilization fund TAIPED, which owns the sports complex at Maroussi, known as the main host of the 2004 Athens Olympics.