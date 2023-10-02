SPORTS

Government to announce alternative plans for OAKA sports, events

Government to announce alternative plans for OAKA sports, events

Greek authorities will announce on Monday evening the arrangements for all the sports and events that take place at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens’ (OAKA), which was suddenly closed last Friday after a study found that the roof fell short of the minimum static adequacy levels.

The sports events will have to be held elsewhere as the main stadium and the Velodrome will remain closed indefinitely.  

Authorities are also expected to announce additional funding for the maintenance of the ageing infrastructure.

The news of the closure was announced by state asset utilization fund TAIPED, which owns the sports complex at Maroussi, known as the main host of the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Sports Track & Field

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek runner Fotis Zisimopoulos breaks record to win 41st Spartathlon
ULTRAMARATHON

Greek runner Fotis Zisimopoulos breaks record to win 41st Spartathlon

Rovanpera wins Rally Acropolis to go 33 points clear of Evans
SPORTS

Rovanpera wins Rally Acropolis to go 33 points clear of Evans

FIFA probing match-fixing allegations in Greece
SPORTS

FIFA probing match-fixing allegations in Greece

US eases past Greece 109-81 at Basketball World Cup to advance to 2nd round
SPORTS

US eases past Greece 109-81 at Basketball World Cup to advance to 2nd round

Marijuana odor bothers Maria Sakkari during her loss in the US Open’s first round
SPORTS

Marijuana odor bothers Maria Sakkari during her loss in the US Open’s first round

Greek chess stars shine at Youth Olympiad
SPORTS

Greek chess stars shine at Youth Olympiad