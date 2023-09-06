FIFA probing match-fixing allegations in Greece

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has decided to take action on the issue of alleged match manipulation in the Greek soccer league, according to media reports which said the issue is now in the hands of its integrity department.

This department is a subdivision of the Legal and Compliance Division and is responsible for primary investigations in relation to “match manipulation and integrity.”

According to the reports, the department is conducting a primary investigation after an anonymous complaint made to FIFA about match-fixing in Greece, which was found to be credible.

The issue is reportedly inextricably linked to the judicial investigations into an illegal betting ring involving 18 football clubs.

Indeed, the International Federation of Association Football, on the instructions of its President Gianni Infantino, also instructed a special audit committee to investigate the case.

Following this development, the Greek Football Federation (EPO) risks losing its right to a disciplinary investigation and having it taken over by a supranational committee.