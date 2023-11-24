Greens and Reds score 17-point home victories in Europe

The Greens and the Reds recorded almost identical 17-point home wins for the Euroleague, improving their record to 6-4 and sitting pretty among the top five at the standings.

On Thursday Panathinaikos defeated Valencia 90-73 in the Olympic Sports Hall in Athens, leaving the visitors with no chance of disputing the Greens’ supremacy.

The hosts were ahead from start to finish stretching their advantage up to 22 points (60-38), boosted by their vocal fans.

The Greens had five players in double figures, led by Mathias Lessort with 17 points and Dinos Mitoglou with 14.

Then on Friday Olympiakos produced a similarly dominant display at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus to overcome Zalgiris Kaunas 89-72.

After a balanced first quarter (19-19) the result was never in doubt, as Olympiakos built a lead that the Lithuanians apparently could do nothing about.

Leading the Reds on the night were prolific Isaiah Canaan with 25 and Alec Peters with 22 points.