Olympic sailors arrive in Athens from all over the world

Sailors from all over the world have been arriving in the coastal suburb of Kalamaki in Athens in recent days to compete for qualification for the Olympic Games sailing events in Marseille in the summer. 

“The teams have started to arrive – athletes, coaches, physical therapists – in order to study the winds of the wider area in time and to adapt their techniques accordingly,” said Grigoris Oikonomou, secretary general of the Kalamaki Nautical Club, which has been assigned the Pan-European Qualification Games for the Olympic Games in Paris for the Laser-ILCA Men’s/Women’s category.

Four sailors, two men and two women, will book their place at the Olympics during the event from February 16-23.

Olympics Sailing

