SPORTS

Greek athletes to have own A/Cs at Paris Games

Greek athletes to have own A/Cs at Paris Games
The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Hotel de Ville City Hall in Paris, France, March 14, 2023. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]

Greece’s Olympic delegation will have its own portable air conditioners at the 33rd Games in Paris after the hosts’ decision not to install ACs in the athletes’ rooms for environmental reasons.

The forecasts for high temperatures during the Games, from July 26 to August 11, raised the alarm within the Hellenic Olympic Committee, which will either buy air conditioners or find a sponsor that will cover the needs of the mission.

“We will buy or find [ACs] from our sponsors. We want our athletes to compete in the best conditions. We spare no expense when it comes to our athletes,” Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos said in comments to Kathimerini.

A few months ago, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had urged the athletes to discover the “advantages” of “natural air conditioning.”

“I respect the comfort of the athletes but I think more about the survival of humanity,” she said. 

Olympics Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Win for Olympiakos in Munich, loss for Panathinaikos at Kaunas
BASKETBALL

Win for Olympiakos in Munich, loss for Panathinaikos at Kaunas

Panathinaikos leaves it late, but books Cup battle with PAOK
SPORTS

Panathinaikos leaves it late, but books Cup battle with PAOK

Reds and Greens stroll to comfortable Euroleague wins in Greece
BASKETBALL

Reds and Greens stroll to comfortable Euroleague wins in Greece

Fans returning to stadiums
SPORTS

Fans returning to stadiums

Soccer fans in Greece will need cell phones to buy tickets
SPORTS

Soccer fans in Greece will need cell phones to buy tickets

PAOK leads Super League table downing the Greens
SOCCER

PAOK leads Super League table downing the Greens