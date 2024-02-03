Greek athletes to have own A/Cs at Paris Games

The Olympic rings are seen in front of the Hotel de Ville City Hall in Paris, France, March 14, 2023. [Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters]

Greece’s Olympic delegation will have its own portable air conditioners at the 33rd Games in Paris after the hosts’ decision not to install ACs in the athletes’ rooms for environmental reasons.

The forecasts for high temperatures during the Games, from July 26 to August 11, raised the alarm within the Hellenic Olympic Committee, which will either buy air conditioners or find a sponsor that will cover the needs of the mission.

“We will buy or find [ACs] from our sponsors. We want our athletes to compete in the best conditions. We spare no expense when it comes to our athletes,” Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos said in comments to Kathimerini.

A few months ago, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo had urged the athletes to discover the “advantages” of “natural air conditioning.”

“I respect the comfort of the athletes but I think more about the survival of humanity,” she said.