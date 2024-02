Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates against Roman Safiulin during the second day of singles play at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, Tuesday. The fifth-seeded Greek defeated the Russian 6-3, 6-4 and moved on to the second round where he will face Italy’s Flavio Cobolli. Tsitsipas, 25, reached the semifinals last week in Los Cabos, Mexico, and is trying to win his first career 500 tournament. [David Guzman/EPA]

