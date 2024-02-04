Tsitsipas brothers help Greece advance to Davis Cup World Group I

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Rinky Hijikata of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Wednesday. [AP]

Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas beat Marius Copil and Victor Vlad Cornea 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles to complete a 3-0 sweep of Romania and helping Greece to advance to the Davis Cup World Group I for the second time ever.

In the first set, both teams held their serve. The Tsitsipas brothers missed two opportunities to break in the 9th game and Copil and Cornea took a 5-4 lead, but the set went to a tie-break where the Romanians prevailed 7-4.

Dominating the second set, the Tsitsipas brothers broke serve in the 4th game to take a 3-1 lead, eventually winning theset 6-3 to even the score.

The Greeks again broke serve in the third game of the third set to take a 3-1 lead. Both couples held serve thereafter, securing Greece’s victory.