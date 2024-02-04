SPORTS

Tsitsipas brothers help Greece advance to Davis Cup World Group I

Tsitsipas brothers help Greece advance to Davis Cup World Group I
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Rinky Hijikata of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Wednesday. [AP]

Stefanos and Petros Tsitsipas beat Marius Copil and Victor Vlad Cornea 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles to complete a 3-0 sweep of Romania and helping Greece to advance to the Davis Cup World Group I for the second time ever.

In the first set, both teams held their serve. The Tsitsipas brothers missed two opportunities to break in the 9th game and Copil and Cornea took a 5-4 lead, but the set went to a tie-break where the Romanians prevailed 7-4.

Dominating the second set, the Tsitsipas brothers broke serve in the 4th game to take a 3-1 lead, eventually winning theset 6-3 to even the score.

The Greeks again broke serve in the third game of the third set to take a 3-1 lead. Both couples held serve thereafter, securing Greece’s victory.

Tennis Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Marijuana odor bothers Maria Sakkari during her loss in the US Open’s first round
SPORTS

Marijuana odor bothers Maria Sakkari during her loss in the US Open’s first round

Reds and Greens stroll to comfortable Euroleague wins in Greece
BASKETBALL

Reds and Greens stroll to comfortable Euroleague wins in Greece

Terim debuts on Panathinaikos bench
SPORTS

Terim debuts on Panathinaikos bench

Criminal case brought against 25 hooligans
NEWS

Criminal case brought against 25 hooligans

Measures announced to tackle sports violence
NEWS

Measures announced to tackle sports violence

Marinakis resigns as president of Super League
NEWS

Marinakis resigns as president of Super League