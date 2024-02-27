SPORTS

Tsitsipas to donate $1000 for every ace at Mexican Open for Acapulco relief program

Tsitsipas to donate $1000 for every ace at Mexican Open for Acapulco relief program
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas speaks to the crowd after winning his quarter final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov, at the AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France, on November 3, 2023 [Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters]

Stefanos Tsitsipas has pledged to donate $1000 for every ace he hits during the Mexican Open tennis tournament to help with the reconstruction of Acapulco following the devastation caused by Hurricane Otis last October.

At least 50 people were killed when Otis, the most powerful hurricane to hit Mexico’s Pacific coast, battered Acapulco. The storm also caused billions of dollars worth of damage, with over 130,000 houses destroyed or severely damaged.

“I’m going to donate a thousand dollars for every ace I make this week,” the Greek world number 12 said in a video posted on the tournament’s social media platforms, adding the money accumulated will be handed over to aid programs for Acapulco.

The Mexican Open runs from February 26 to March 2, and will feature German Alexander Zverev, Dane Holger Rune, Norwegian Casper Ruud and American Frances Tiafoe. [Reuters]

Charity Tennis

