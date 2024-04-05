SPORTS BASKETBALL

Greeks’ best Euroleague regular season in a decade

Greeks’ best Euroleague regular season in a decade
[Intime]

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos are about to complete probably the best regular seasons of the last decade in the Euroleage for Greece, after winning away from home this week to get near their objectives ahead of the playoffs.

Olympiakos has consolidated itself on the fifth place with a hard-fought 89-86 victory in Belgrade over the Red Star on Thursday.

The Greek champion faced a greater resistance than expected from its Serbian host and had to work hard for this victory, especially when Red Star edged ahead (64-63) for the first and only time in the game.

An impressive Moses Wright decided the game in the Greeks’ favor with a crucial basket in the end, to reach a tally of 20 points on the night. Thomas Walkup and Kostas Papanikolaou notched up 12 each.

Olympiakos is now on a 21-12 record, securing a top-six finish with one game left to play.

On Friday Panathinaikos edged even closer to sealing the second spot in the regular season with an 82-75 win at Bayern Munich.

The Germans had nothing to play for, but still troubled the Greeks, who were bolstered by more than 3,000 fans of their own at the stands in Munich.

The solid performances by Kostas Sloukas and Juancho Hernangomez helped Panathinaikos rebuild the leads that Bayern kept canceling and led the Greens to a win in their last road game of the regular season, for a 22-11 overall record.

Kendrick Nunn was the Greens’ top scorer with 17 points, as Hernangomez made 13.

Basketball Panathinaikos Olympiakos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greens and Reds win in Italy and Serbia
BASKETBALL

Greens and Reds win in Italy and Serbia

Panathinaikos beats Barcelona and climbs to second in Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Panathinaikos beats Barcelona and climbs to second in Euroleague

Greens recover, while Reds see winning streak end
BASKETBALL

Greens recover, while Reds see winning streak end

Reds defeat the Greens by six for the Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Reds defeat the Greens by six for the Euroleague

Euroleague: Reds and Greens win ahead of their clash
BASKETBALL

Euroleague: Reds and Greens win ahead of their clash

Green triumph at Madrid, Red strolling at Kaunas
BASKETBALL

Green triumph at Madrid, Red strolling at Kaunas