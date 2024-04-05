Greeks’ best Euroleague regular season in a decade

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos are about to complete probably the best regular seasons of the last decade in the Euroleage for Greece, after winning away from home this week to get near their objectives ahead of the playoffs.

Olympiakos has consolidated itself on the fifth place with a hard-fought 89-86 victory in Belgrade over the Red Star on Thursday.

The Greek champion faced a greater resistance than expected from its Serbian host and had to work hard for this victory, especially when Red Star edged ahead (64-63) for the first and only time in the game.

An impressive Moses Wright decided the game in the Greeks’ favor with a crucial basket in the end, to reach a tally of 20 points on the night. Thomas Walkup and Kostas Papanikolaou notched up 12 each.

Olympiakos is now on a 21-12 record, securing a top-six finish with one game left to play.

On Friday Panathinaikos edged even closer to sealing the second spot in the regular season with an 82-75 win at Bayern Munich.

The Germans had nothing to play for, but still troubled the Greeks, who were bolstered by more than 3,000 fans of their own at the stands in Munich.

The solid performances by Kostas Sloukas and Juancho Hernangomez helped Panathinaikos rebuild the leads that Bayern kept canceling and led the Greens to a win in their last road game of the regular season, for a 22-11 overall record.

Kendrick Nunn was the Greens’ top scorer with 17 points, as Hernangomez made 13.