Greens recover, while Reds see winning streak end

Panathinaikos recovered from its loss to Olympiakos last week to win at Red Star Belgrade, while Olympiakos saw its winning streak snapped at Efes in Turkey.

In the first serving of this double week in the Euroleague, Olympiakos went down 85-72 at Anadolu Efes on Tuesday.

Efes led from start to finish (48-37 at half-time) and fended off the Greeks’ fightback effort in the third quarter, to win the game with relative ease on a rather poor night for the Greek champion.

In this 12th loss in 30 games, Olympiakos was led by Alec Peters with 19 points and Moustapha Fall with 14.

On the other hand, Panathinaikos returned on Wednesday with a precious 89-76 victory from Belgrade.

The Greens were on top for almost the entire game, without ever being really threatened by the Serbs. The Greek team’s offense was very effective, sporting an impressive 12/21 rate in triples.

Mathias Lessort paced Panathinaikos with 19 points, accompanied by Kostas Sloukas with 17.

The Greens are now on a 19-11 record and lie third, with four regular season games left to play.

