Reds defeat the Greens by six for the Euroleague

Olympiakos beat Panathinaikos for a second time in this season’s Euroleague and now both of Greece’s representatives are on an 18-11 record.

The Reds won 71-65 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium of Piraeus on Thursday to match their archrivals’ record.

Panathinaikos stormed into the game taking a 10-point lead (17-7, 20-10), but had no answer to the Reds’ supremacy in the rest of the first half, that finished 33-33.

A partial 11-0 saw the hosts pull away to take their distance to 10 points (45-35), led by an impeccable Moses Wright, the man of the match.

Kendrick Nunn tried to bring the Greens back in to the game, but they got no closer to the Reds than within two points (51-49, 61-59).

Home advantage played its part and the Greek champion won rather comfortably in the end by six.

Wright had 19 points for Olympiakos with 9/9 two-pointers, followed by Alec Peters with 11. Nunn paced the Greens with 17 points, while Dinos Mitoglou had 11 points and 16 rebounds.