Panathinaikos contests outcome of game with Maccabi

Panathinaikos (PAO) has officially protested after a nail-biting Game 3 of a best-of-five series with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Serbia for the Euroleague basketball playoffs, citing two errors by the refs.

PAO contested the outcome after the buzzer at Belgrade’s Aleksandar Nikolic Hall on Tuesday, claiming that the refs should’ve awarded possession after an initial goaltending call was waved off instead of setting up a jump ball – with 15.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the score tied.

The second part of the protest concerned Maccabi’s Josh Nebo, who went out of bounds with 55 seconds left.

Panathinaikos must win on Thursday to level the series and take the final deciding match to Athens if it is to secure qualification to the Final Four in Berlin. 

