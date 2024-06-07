2004 Greek national team to face UEFA All Stars on 20th anniversary of Euro triumph

A soccer match between the 2004 Greek national team and the UEFA All Stars will take place on the 20th anniversary of the European Championship triumph, in Essen, the hometown of the German coach Otto Rehhagel, who led Greece to the championship.

Otto Rehhagel, Angelos Basinas, Zisis Vryzas, UEFA representative Jürgen Eisman and representatives from the city of Essen held a press conference on Friday, in the Essen stadium.

Even though this is a ceremonial match, Otto Rehhagel will not let his former players rest.

“During those days, the EURO semi finals will be taking place, which unfortunately my players will not be able to watch because they will have to train hard to be ready for the big game. I am very happy that 20 years after 2004, my ‘children’ will be in my ‘home’ so we can all celebrate this success together,” he said.

2004 National team players Angelos Basinas and Zisis Vryzas stated that they are looking forward to celebrate the 20th anniversary of winning the European Championship in the hometown of their coach.

UEFA representative Jürgen Eisman said that the names of the UEFA All Stars team will be announced in a few days. The match will take place on July 11.