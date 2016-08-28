Greek FM welcomes Turkish counterpart on Crete
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias on Sunday met with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the island of Crete in what was the head Turkish diplomat’s first visit to a European Union country following a failed coup in July.
Talks between Kotzias and Cavusoglu were expected to focus on Greek-Turkish ties, particularly in the wake of unrest in the neighboring country, and the migrant crisis.
Turkey has signed a deal with the EU for the return of migrants and refugees in exchange for visa-free travel and economic assistance, which, however, has been moving at a slow pace.