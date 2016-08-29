More than 300 refugees, migrants arrive on Greek islands

More than 300 refugees and migrants reportedly crossed from Turkey to Greece to reach the islands of Lesvos, Chios and Kos, early on Monday, according to Kathimerini sources.



According to reports, 176 refugee and migrants arrived on Lesvos, 89 on Chios, while 50 ended on Kos. The figures were confirmed by local authority officials on Monday.



Meanwhile, a government report regarding refugee and migrant arrivals on Monday noted the arrival of 124 people on Lesvos and 25 on Kalymnos.